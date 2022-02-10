Shopping

Thousands of shoppers expected at Raleigh's KidsExchange Consignment Sale

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of shoppers expected at Raleigh consignment sale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The biannual KidsExchange (KX) Consignment Sale opens to the general public this weekend, and organizers are expecting it to be a larger-than-normal turnout, even as the COVID-19 pandemic slogs on.

Shopping the consignment racks and tables inside the Jim Graham Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds is free Friday-Sunday, but shoppers must register.

Typically the night before opening the sale to the public, KX Consignment has about 2,500 people registered, but Jen Swindell, marketing manager, said that number has already hit 4,000.



"People said there's pandemic babies; we've noticed there's a lot of pandemic decluttering," said Swindell. "So as people are getting rid of stuff, we have way more stuff than we've had in years past here and we're excited to be able to serve more folks."

People who sell items through KX have access to pre-sale shopping.

"They have all kinds of stuff here," said Brandi Carney, a mom of three. "You can get books, toys, clothes- everything's here that you need."

Carney has sold and shopped items at KX for the past 12 years.

"You can find really good name brand, expensive brand for really cheap instead of buying it brand new," Carney said.

Swindell said parents will find baby clothes and gear typically priced at 30-40% of what they would spend at a big-box retailer.

Emily Moyer of Zebulon brought her 7-week-old daughter to shop KX for the first time, scoring gently used clothing and a jogging stroller she found for $10.

"Babies grow out of stuff so fast so it's just nice- if you're only going to use it for a short amount of time, there's no reason to buy it brand new, especially if it can be washed," she said.

The KX Consignment Sale pressed paused in July 2020 but has been operating under varying COVID-19 safety protocols ever since.

This weekend, face coverings will be optional.

At the end of the sale, items left on the floor that have been tagged for donation will go to the Durham Rescue Mission.

KX accepts cash and cards, but no checks.

Swindell said there are about 150 shopping carts, but they go quickly so come with your own "set of wheels."

"You're allowed to bring your wagon," she said. "You'll see here people bring IKEA bags, people bring laundry baskets, they attach it to stuff, bungee it, you can use a stroller, anything you can do to help carry items."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighpersonal financeclothingbaby clothingraleigh newssales
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to hide your digital footprint from snoopers
US inflation hit another 40-year high in January
LATEST: Chatham County expands free N95 mask distribution
'Dixie Mafia' blamed for unsolved triple murder in 1972
Granville County deputy involved in fatal shooting
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert to RDU
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Show More
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Driver attacked with machete while waiting at Brier Creek red light
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
More TOP STORIES News