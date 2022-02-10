Thousands of shoppers expected at Raleigh's KidsExchange Consignment Sale

Shopping the consignment racks and tables inside the Jim Graham Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds is free Friday-Sunday, but shoppers must register.
Typically the night before opening the sale to the public, KX Consignment has about 2,500 people registered, but Jen Swindell, marketing manager, said that number has already hit 4,000.
It’s that time! @kxconsignment SALE this weekend in the Jim Graham Building at the state fairgrounds. Public shops for free Fri-Sun but register ahead of time. ♻️ Organizers say they usually have 2,500 people registered at this point to shop but right now, 4,000 are signed up. pic.twitter.com/3epwkHWopm— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) February 10, 2022
"People said there's pandemic babies; we've noticed there's a lot of pandemic decluttering," said Swindell. "So as people are getting rid of stuff, we have way more stuff than we've had in years past here and we're excited to be able to serve more folks."
People who sell items through KX have access to pre-sale shopping.
"They have all kinds of stuff here," said Brandi Carney, a mom of three. "You can get books, toys, clothes- everything's here that you need."
Carney has sold and shopped items at KX for the past 12 years.
"You can find really good name brand, expensive brand for really cheap instead of buying it brand new," Carney said.
Swindell said parents will find baby clothes and gear typically priced at 30-40% of what they would spend at a big-box retailer.
Emily Moyer of Zebulon brought her 7-week-old daughter to shop KX for the first time, scoring gently used clothing and a jogging stroller she found for $10.
"Babies grow out of stuff so fast so it's just nice- if you're only going to use it for a short amount of time, there's no reason to buy it brand new, especially if it can be washed," she said.
The KX Consignment Sale pressed paused in July 2020 but has been operating under varying COVID-19 safety protocols ever since.
This weekend, face coverings will be optional.
At the end of the sale, items left on the floor that have been tagged for donation will go to the Durham Rescue Mission.
KX accepts cash and cards, but no checks.
Swindell said there are about 150 shopping carts, but they go quickly so come with your own "set of wheels."
"You're allowed to bring your wagon," she said. "You'll see here people bring IKEA bags, people bring laundry baskets, they attach it to stuff, bungee it, you can use a stroller, anything you can do to help carry items."