Kidznotes is a music program that hopes to inspire young people to take an interest in music.

Durham (WTVD) -- Learning to play an instrument can be life-changing for a child.

Kidznotes is a music program that engages young people, inspiring their interest in music and fostering the development of not only their musical skills but confidence and overall character.

The Kidznotes fundraising concert is Tuesday, January 31 at 7:00 pm at Carolina Theatre of Durham.

