Drivers trekking through flood water on Highway 70 as the Neuse River spills onto the road. All sections of the highway will be closing soon (by Neuse Sport Shop). #AfterFlorence #HurricaneMatthew #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZvMPRsHxYd — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 20, 2018

People are coming out to watch the Neuse river rise as it threatens to flood more homes and neighbors through the weekend.MORE:The Neuse River is taking over parts of Lenoir County, with water rushing onto streets and blocking major highwaysOn Thursday afternoon, vehicles splashed their way through Highway 70 until crews shut down the roadway.People living near the flood zone are on alert."It's like here we go again," said Gwendolyn Woods.Two years ago, Woods said, Hurricane Matthew flooded the Neuse, devastating her grandmother's home.Now, Woods is watching the river creep closer to her neighborhood in historic downtown Kinston.Some of her neighbors have already evacuated."I was just telling my husband I'm going to need to go on to the house and start packing us a bag," Woods said.More than 150 people have been staying at Lenoir Community College, a makeshift shelter. Some of them have been there for a week.Many don't know when they will be able to return to their homes -- or what's left of them.Officials estimated the Neuse River will crest to nearly 26 feet by Saturday.It's a prediction that could have a devastating effect on this small town.The waiting game is on, too, for Melvin Anderson, who watched the river close in on his property.ABC11 asked whether he will evacuate."If it gets any higher we will," Anderson said.So far there have been no water rescues.