More flooding threatens Kinston neighbors living along the Neuse River through the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding remains a deep concern in Kinston.

By
KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
People are coming out to watch the Neuse river rise as it threatens to flood more homes and neighbors through the weekend.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

The Neuse River is taking over parts of Lenoir County, with water rushing onto streets and blocking major highways

On Thursday afternoon, vehicles splashed their way through Highway 70 until crews shut down the roadway.



People living near the flood zone are on alert.

"It's like here we go again," said Gwendolyn Woods.



Two years ago, Woods said, Hurricane Matthew flooded the Neuse, devastating her grandmother's home.

Now, Woods is watching the river creep closer to her neighborhood in historic downtown Kinston.

Some of her neighbors have already evacuated.

"I was just telling my husband I'm going to need to go on to the house and start packing us a bag," Woods said.



More than 150 people have been staying at Lenoir Community College, a makeshift shelter. Some of them have been there for a week.

Many don't know when they will be able to return to their homes -- or what's left of them.



Officials estimated the Neuse River will crest to nearly 26 feet by Saturday.

It's a prediction that could have a devastating effect on this small town.

The waiting game is on, too, for Melvin Anderson, who watched the river close in on his property.

ABC11 asked whether he will evacuate.

"If it gets any higher we will," Anderson said.

So far there have been no water rescues.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencenorth carolina newshurricanefloodingKinstonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
Troopers ID Rolesville family of four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85
'We're standing on prayers:' Hundreds still staying in Fayetteville shelters
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Wilmington residents work to make Florence distant memory
'She went off:' Rite Aid worker kills 3, then herself at Maryland warehouse
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Governor Cooper visits Lumberton to assess damage
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
North Topsail Beach residents allowed back home after Florence
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
More News