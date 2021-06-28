4 kittens recovering at SPCA Wake after being found in bag on side of road by good Samaritan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four newborn kittens found in a sealed bag on the side of the road are now recovering at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Wake County (SPCA Wake) thanks to a good Samaritan.
The SPCA said Chuck Campbell, an 85-year-old retiree from Wake Forest, saw the bag as he was driving by and stopped to see what was inside.
"I opened the bag and there were (these) beautiful tiny baby kittens, all nestled together and I just could not keep from crying," he said.
That's when he called the SPCA.
According to the pet rescue, the kittens were starving and dehydrated and only 2 weeks old.
They have been at the SPCA for four weeks and they are now healthy and ready for adoption.
"We see a huge increase in the number of kittens that need help during the summer," said Kim Flowers, SPCA Adoption Center Director.
According to a news release, the SPCA took in more than 1,000 homeless kittens from across North Carolina last year and it anticipates this year's need will be even greater.
On Monday until midnight EST, every dollar donated to SPCA Wake will be triple matched up to $100,000 by Care First Animal Hospital in donated veterinary services.
