Knightdale police investigate armed robbery at bakery

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale Police are investigating an armed robbery involving gunfire that took place at a bakery on Wednesday night.Police said three or four armed men entered La Mexicanita Bakery on 301 N. First Avenue and demanded money.They robbed the business, the employees and customers inside the store and fled in a red sedan.Police said the robbers fired shots toward the bakery as they drove off."This is nothing short of selfish and reckless deviance," Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. "Our local businesses are struggling in the wake of this pandemic. It is reprehensible that anyone would compound that stress and endanger human life with this kind of inexcusable behavior."Police said no one was injured during the robbery.Anyone with information, especially those who may have been in the First Avenue and Main Street area of downtown Knightdale on Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. is urged to call police at (919) 217-2264.