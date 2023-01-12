Knightdale roadway reopens hours after wild crash involving 2 box trucks and a pickup

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a wild scene in Knightdale on Thursday morning as two box trucks and a pickup were involved in a serious crash.

It happened on Bethlehem Road at Old Faison Road.

Contents of the two box trucks were strewn across the road.

Amazingly no one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Bethlehem Road between Old Faison Road and Myrick Downs Drive was shut down while officers investigated and the roadway was cleared. The street has since reopened.