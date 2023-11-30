Knightdale homeowner warns intruder, then shoots man as he's trying to break into house: Police

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner in Knightdale on Wednesday night.

According to Knightdale police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Redwood Valley Lane, at 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told officers he shot the man, who was trying to break into his house, after the intruder ignored verbal warnings.

The homeowner said the suspect broke a window at the house to get inside.

Police said they found 35-year-old Juan Acevedo, of Knightdale, with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. He was taken to WakeMed Trauma Center. Information on his condition hasn't been released.

Investigators said no charges have been filed against the homeowner, however, they are consulting with the district attorney's office to discuss the case. No word was released on what charges Acevedo may face.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance, or information about the incident is urged to contact Knightdale Police Department at (919) 217-2281.