'1 hour, 5 miles, 12 donuts': Annual Krispy Kreme Challege Returns to in-person race in Raleigh

Sunday, February 5, 2023 1:40AM
Annual Krispy Kreme Challege Returns to in-person race in Raleigh
Hundreds of people filled the streets of Raleigh Saturday for 19th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Krispy Kreme Challenge returned to in-person racing at North Carolina State University's campus Saturday.

Participants in the charity event were challenged with eating a dozen doughnuts and running five miles all in one hour.

The race route began at the Memorial Belltower on NC State's campus to the Krispy Kreme at the intersection of Peace Street and Person Street. Runners then had the opportunity to eat 12 donuts before running back to the Belltower.

All proceeds from Saturday's run will benefit UNC Children's Hospital.

