'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Get your sweet tooth ready. Krispy Kreme is rolling out a deal that will land you 12 delicious doughnuts for just $1!

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.



On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.

That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.



Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.
