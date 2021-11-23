Community reacts to Rittenhouse trial as jury deliberates in trial of men accused of killing Arbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- America is divided in its opinion of two high profile court cases: Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder last week, and jury members just began deliberating in the case of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.
UNC Student Greear Webb is a 20-year-old activist with Young Americans Protest.
He's hoping the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery--Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan--will be convicted.
"I'm kind of feeling the same thoughts and emotions that I had when watching the Derek Chavin trial. I don't know how it's going to go," said Webb. "I think the prosecutors have laid out a cut and dry case and from the video we can see how indefensible those actions were by those white men were in Georgia. But I am worried because we see time and time again the justice system in America is not all that just."
Rhonda Allen is an NRA member and second amendment advocate. She feels media bias has divided people's feelings on the case.
"We don't need to be judge and jury out here in the media and on the street. We have a country of laws and constitutional protections that says we're innocent until proven guilty and we need to let the justice system do their job," said Allen.
While some are disappointed in the Wisconsin court's decision not to convict Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges, including murder, Allen agrees with the jury that he acted in self-defense and believes race was never a factor.
"I support the decision of the jury because they were privy to evidence and to the video, the story. They have all the facts," said Allen.
Webb disagreed.
"I know many are arguing that Rittenhouse followed Wisconsin self-defense law, but I think that many people I talk to my age are now looking at how we can change these laws to become more anti-racist," Webb said.
Regardless of the outcome of either case, activists like Webb said they will continue to fight for social justice.
Community reacts to Rittenhouse trial as jury deliberates in trial of men accused of killing Arbery
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News