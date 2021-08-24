RALEIGH (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo, the Triangle's largest Latin heritage celebration, returns in a virtual format this year. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, El Pueblo, Inc. decided to cancel its originally planned in-person celebration that was scheduled for mid-September.
The virtual event will be held on October 3 as a Facebook Live and feature multiple Latin American musical performances. Viewers can also learn about its food and art/craft vendors from the comfort of their own homes.
To learn more, go to elpueblo.org.
La Fiesta del Pueblo 2021 goes virtual
The virtual event will be held on October 3 as a Facebook Live.
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News