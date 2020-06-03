Woman charged with ethnic intimidation after making 'racially motivated post'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An "inflammatory online post" landed a 21-year-old woman behind bars, Cumberland County officials said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Lacy Kornegay made a social media post on June 1 that used 'abusive language toward a specific ethnicity'. Her racially motivated post listed a false address that led readers with an opposing opinion to go to an innocent person's home.

Due to the post, people knocked on the door of the home and tried to get inside late at night, according to the homeowner. One person claimed to be a pizza delivery driver despite the homeowner not ordering pizza.

On Tuesday, the homeowner learned that his vehicle had been damaged.

Kornegay was charged with ethnic intimidation and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. She is at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500 bond.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office as a law enforcement agency has zero-tolerance for criminal acts that are motivated by bigotry, bias or prejudice toward particular groups of people," the sheriff's office wrote in a post. "Hate crimes affect the security of our county, our state, our country and societies as a whole. Such crimes will not be tolerated."
