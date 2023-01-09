SUV crashes into Lake Crabtree in Morrisville, driver rescued

It's not known how the driver lost control and ended up in the water on Monday morning.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of an SUV lost control of their vehicle and ended up in Lake Crabtree.

This took place in Morrisville off Aviation Parkway just north of Dominion Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Chopper11 was able to catch an aerial view of the SUV that you can see hung up on the rocks just off the roadway.

The driver was going south when he lost control, hit a guardrail, went over an embankment and collided with a power pole before ending up in the water.

Aviation Parkway is currently closed between the entrance of Lake Crabtree Park and Dominion Drive while an investigation takes place.

It's not known why the car lost control, but ABC11 was told the driver was rescued and was not hurt.