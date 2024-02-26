Lakewood Church shooting video: Police bodycams, security footage show Genesse Moreno's rampage

Lakewood Church security camera and Houston police bodycam videos were released two weeks after Genesse Moreno's rampage inside the megachurch.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Eyewitness News is going through newly released videos showing the moments before and during Genesse Moreno's shooting rampage inside Lakewood Church earlier this month.

The Feb. 11 shooting occurred as the 36-year-old woman entered the megachurch, opened fire, and was confronted by two off-duty officers - one from Houston police, the other from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission - who returned fire and shot Moreno dead.

Moreno brought her 7-year-old son Samuel, who suffered a gunshot to the head during the exchange and was treated since the ordeal with critical injuries.

In ABC13's first-glance review, Moreno, clad in a long coat, parks her car by the curb of the church entrance and walks in with her son. Inside the church, a camera, not picking up audio, captures her entering with parishioners in the concourse before walking out of view. Those parishioners suddenly scramble as a uniformed officer is seen taking cover.

Moreno then reenters the frame, holding a long gun without her son. Then, the officers return fire, and Moreno falls to the ground.

Houston police released footage from two of its officers who were at Lakewood Church as well as video from a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy. It showed officers crouching with handguns out amid the sounds of repeated, loud gunshots.

The gunshots rang throughout the church building as officers closed in on the source of the shooting. "Put the weapon down, now," an officer can be heard saying before firing his weapon. Another officer cautioned, "she may have a bomb."

Later, an officer reported over the radio, "Shooter is down. Looks like she's got something strapped to her chest." Another officer requested the bomb squad.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the footage "may be unsettling to members of the community."

"While we know there are unanswered questions, this is still an active investigation," Finner said. "We will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly examine all aspects of this incident."

Police have told reporters that investigators were still trying to determine Moreno's motive and learn more about how she obtained the AR-style rifle she used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ABC13 continues to review the new critical pieces in the investigation two weeks after the Lakewood rampage. Tune in or stream Eyewitness News throughout the afternoon for a complete first-look and breakdown of the footage.