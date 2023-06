Police say Landen Glass lost control of his truck while pulling a float hitting and killing 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.

Man charged in Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy due in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Virginia man charged with the Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy is expected back in court.

Landen Glass is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say he lost control of his truck while pulling a float hitting and killing 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.

She was performing with her dance studio.

Glass was indicted earlier this year he's also charged with other misdemeanors.