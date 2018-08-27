Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401

Road closed due to accident on US-401 Inner Hwy Northbound from Ef Cottrell Rd to Wild Rose Ln.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/xyBh83NMjN — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) August 27, 2018

Officials in Franklin County are investigating following a multi-vehicle crash involving a landscaping truck Monday morning.The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on US 401 near Ef Cottrell Road.Authorities have yet to say what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.Chopper11 HD saw another car that was damaged a few feet from the Tar Heel landscaping truck; however, officials have yet to comment on its involvement.US 401 is closed from Ef Cottrell Road. to Wild Rose Lane.Drivers should find alternate routes.