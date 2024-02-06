WATCH LIVE

High school math teacher arrested, charged with going 150 mph on Interstate 40

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 10:05PM
A high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended with a high school math teacher in custody.
ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended with a high school math teacher in custody.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Latrell McDougald, 24, was clocked going 150 miles per hour down the interstate.

Troopers said the chase eventually left the interstate and went onto NC-242. McDougald reportedly refused to pull over, ran a stop sign and drove recklessly by crossing over the center line.

He was eventually caught and booked on multiple charges related to the chase. His 2017 Dodge Charger was impounded under the state's "Run and You're Done" law.

McDougald is listed as a mathematics teacher, junior varsity men's basketball coach and assistant football coach on Triton High School's website. He was also named Triton's 2024 Beginning Teacher of the Year.

