ABC News Live talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox, Dr. Rachel Levine & Gottmik

The Pride Month episode reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric
"Pride on ABC News Live" reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric. "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.

Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans. WATCH: ABC's Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn't exist.

1 on 1 with the cast and creatives of Hulu's docuseries, "Changing the Game." WATCH: Trans student athlete Sarah Rose Huckman speaks with ABC News' Juju Chang.

Dr. Rachel Levine shares her advice for trans youth and their parents. WATCH: The Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.

Laverne Cox on how she has paved the way for the next generation. WATCH: The barrier-breaking actress shares her life and experience as a trans woman in Hollywood.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Gottmik on authenticity and changing the world. WATCH: The groundbreaking drag artist made history as the first openly transgender man to compete on the show.

Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.
