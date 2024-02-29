WATCH LIVE

Three Triangle hospitals welcome several 'Leap Day' babies

Thursday, February 29, 2024 6:05PM
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three Triangle hospitals-WakeMed, Duke University Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital-welcomed several babies this year on Thursday, or 'Leap Day.'

This day only happens every four years.

Leap years happen when an extra day is added to the end of February to align our calendar with the Earth's orbit. The odds of being born on Leap Day or Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461.

These babies are called 'leaplings.'

One mother Kai Sun, who is a rheumatologist at Duke, gave birth to her daughter Chole Paik at Duke University Hospital. Sun is also a leapling herself!

