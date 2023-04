LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating after a body was found on train tracks in Lee County.

According to the Moore County Sheriff's Office, deputies received calls about a body found just before 10 a.m. When deputies arrived they found 42-year-old Ashley Dale Spivey of Sanford dead on the tracks.

Spivey's cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 910-947-4444.