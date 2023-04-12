Lee County student facing charges for several school threats

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County High School student is accused of making several threats -- including a bomb threat made Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an investigation revealed that the juvenile student was responsible for several other threats made in March as well as April.

One of the threats was also made toward a school resource officer.

The sheriff's office is filing petitions to charge the juvenile student with six counts of communicating threats of mass violence on an educational property and one count of communicating threats related to the threat of the school resource officer.