Durham shooting now a homicide after victim dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead Friday evening.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to the 800 block of Lee Street near Alston Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

About 9 p.m., police said the man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The scene remained under active investigation Friday evening.

Durham Police are at the scene of a shooting on Lee Street.

No one is in custody, police said. This appears to be an isolated incident, DPD said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to please contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

