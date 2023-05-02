Leesville Road High closes half its bathrooms after student vaping sets off constant fire alarms

The principal of Leesville Road High School said they have had problems with alarms being set off as a result of so many students vaping in restrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh high school is taking steps to crack down on vaping.

Ian Solomon, The principal of Leesville Road High School said the school has had continuous problems with alarms being set off as a result of students vaping in restrooms.

As of Monday, the school is closing half of the restrooms on campus for the remainder of the year to reduce the number of spaces that have to be monitored for vaping.

The principal said the action comes after a series of other measures that didn't work. The school tried increased disciplinary consequences, had teachers give up a portion of their planning periods to cover bathroom areas, and explored whether it had the appropriate detection systems in place.

"This step is one that I have tried to avoid, given the ramifications that this decision will cause," Solomon said. "However, with end-of-year testing and graduation-related events occurring, this course of action must be explored in tandem with our teachers continuing to give up a portion of their planning periods for the remainder of the year to monitor the remaining restrooms we will keep open."

More than 2,600 students attend Leesville Road.

Solomon said he hopes to find a long-term solution for the next school year.