Letter containing bleached flour leads to hazmat incident on NCCU campus

Hazmat crews on scene here of situation at @NCCU. @DurhamPoliceNC tells me suspicious package found on campus in the parking deck. 2 people were treated but did not show any symptoms. White powder susbtance found in package around 315. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nIBt88fCkA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 23, 2018

Durham fire officials responded to a hazmat incident caused by a letter that contained bleached flour on North Carolina Central University's campus Thursday afternoon.When officials responded to the call earlier Thursday, two people were decontaminated, according to firefighters on scene.Initially, firefighters said the white powder was carried in an envelope from one part of campus to another.NCCU said no students were impacted.Lawson Street was closed at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville Street, but has since been reopened.