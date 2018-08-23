Letter containing bleached flour leads to hazmat incident on NCCU campus

Durham fire officials are on scene of a hazmat incident caused by an unknown powder on North Carolina Central University's campus.

Durham fire officials responded to a hazmat incident caused by a letter that contained bleached flour on North Carolina Central University's campus Thursday afternoon.
When officials responded to the call earlier Thursday, two people were decontaminated, according to firefighters on scene.



Initially, firefighters said the white powder was carried in an envelope from one part of campus to another.

NCCU said no students were impacted.



Lawson Street was closed at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville Street, but has since been reopened.
