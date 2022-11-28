Raleigh now accepting letters to Santa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is now accepting letters for Santa!

Children wanting to let the jolly big man know what gifts they're hoping for this Christmas can fill out this letter and drop it off anytime before December 14.

The letters should be dropped off at designated North Pole mailboxes, which can be found at the following locations:

Abbotts Creek Community Center

Barwell Road Community Center

Brier Creek Community Center

Green Road Community Center

Kiwanis Neighborhood Center

Marsh Creek Community Center

Pullen Community Center

Raleigh officials will be sure to get the letters to Santa himself. Santa has guaranteed that he will read and reply to each of the letters.

Santa's responses can be picked up from the same drop off location on or after Dec. 16.