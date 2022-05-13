Health & Fitness

'It's absolutely alarming': LGBTQ AAPI youth show 'alarming' trend of suicidal thoughts: report

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study from The Trevor Project on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health is showing rates of suicidal thoughts are trending upward.

ABC11 is shining a light on the disturbing findings as May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

Thousands of youths between the ages 13 and 24 took part in the national study.

It finds more than 1 in 5 reported a suicide attempt in the past year.

"(It's) absolutely alarming and these findings are stark, and they speak to the reality of the world that we're seeing today," said Dr. Myeshia Price, Senior Research Scientist at The Trevor Project.

Price says these youth are fighting layers of discrimination and it's showing in the data.

"AAPI people specifically have endured a heartbreaking legacy of discrimination in the United States, based on their racial and ethnic background. We also know that LGBTQ people face discrimination and victimization based on their identities. So because of this and the intersection of these two things, is why we're seeing these outcomes," said Price.

The inability to come out to a loved one could also be taking an extreme toll.

The survey shows about 51% reported not being out to at least one parent about their gender identity. Roughly the same percent seriously considered suicide in the past year.

"There are definitely some benefits to coming out, and being able to live your true self and who you are," Price said.

The Trevor Project is looking for ways to ease the transition and lower the risk to be victimized.

"There are people out there that support them," said Price.

The LGBTQ Center of Raleigh is one local resource. Staff said the door is always open to people seeking out help.
