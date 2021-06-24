LGBTQ+ Pride

Why LGBTQ+ terminology matters: ABC11 hosts a virtual discussion

For Pride Month, ABC11 is taking a close look at why LGBTQ+ terminology matters.

From everyday life to the workplace, we look at the importance of language.

Tim Pulliam will moderate the panel discussion with local experts including:

Tayah Butler (she/her/hers): Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NC State
She considers herself an "adamant advocate" in the workplace for LGBTQ+ equality and representation, writing on the importance of recognizing and honoring pronoun use, for example. Butler is also a member of the Raleigh Chamber Diversity Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board.
Jonathan McCorey (he/him/his): Director, GLBT Center at NC State
A former pastor from Winston-Salem, N.C., Jonathan McCorey underwent a spiritual journey in finding his way to understanding his own sexuality and identity. In an interview with NC State News, McCorey spoke about the importance of authorship of one's own story and ownership and visibility of the intersections of one's identities. As a leader for LGBTQ+ youth and faculty on campus, he advocates for meeting people where they are in their journey and allowing them their space to grow.
Andi Espenshade (he/him/they/them): Director of Development for the LGBT Center of Raleigh
After getting their Master of Nonprofit Management in the Pacific Northwest, Andi is back in North Carolina as the Director of Development for the LGBT Center of Raleigh. In this position they seek to bring together their years of fundraising experience with a decade of performing in drag, to ensure that every aspect of the Wake County LGBT community is able to feel seen, welcomed, and appreciated.
Rep. Vernetta Alston (she/her/hers):
In 2017, Alston joined the Durham City Council, working on issues related to affordable housing, civil rights, workers' rights, and city budgeting. She was appointed to the North Carolina state legislature in April 2020 and re-elected to hold her seat in November 2020. She ran on a platform of energy and sustainability, housing rights, education, workers' rights, justice reform, health care reform, and LGBTQ+ inclusion and protection.

Tim will also be joined by ABC11 Senior Graphic Designer Danny Tulledge and ABC11 Data Journalist Maggie Green.

Watch live at 6 p.m. here or on the ABC11 North Carolina Streaming App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelgbt
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
Designer creates sustainable underwear to support local business
A Chicago Pride House becomes a tourist attraction!
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden arrives in Raleigh to visit vaccine center
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
Biden, bipartisan senators have deal on infrastructure
Shaw eliminates remaining tuition, fees for summer 2021
2 arrested in connection to Juneteenth event shooting
Show More
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license
LATEST: COVID booster shots may not be needed
Summer food program easier than ever before
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
Anonymous customer leaves restaurant a $16K tip
More TOP STORIES News