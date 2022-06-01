LGBTQ+ Pride

LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

LOS ANGELES -- June is Pride Month and ABC7 hosted a special half hour Wednesday dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth health.

Anchors Ellen Leyva and David Ono were joined by four experts, who answered viewer questions and raised awareness surrounding issues related to LGBTQ+ youth.







The panel included:

  • Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, Director of the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research & Health


  • Amy Weimer, MD, Medical Director of the UCLA Gender Health Program

  • Shelby Chestnut, Director of Policy and Programs at the Transgender Law Center

  • Erica Rodriguez, Youth Services Mental Health Clinician at the Los Angeles LGBT Center


    • For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here.

