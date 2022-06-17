Lightning strikes spark house fires all across the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- David Lebovitz was home when a powerful storm rolled through his neighborhood in Durham."There was a lightning bolt that sounded like a gun shot," Lebovitz said. "We thought it was maybe a pole in the area."He said he didn't realize his home was on fire on Sailfish Court until a neighbor rang the doorbell. Lebovitz was at home with his mom and dad at the time and grabbed his cat and ran out."Everybody is physically fine," he said. "I don't think I've ever been in a building hit by lightning when I've been in it. It's one of those things that creeps up on you more than you think it would."Durham Fire said lightning is to blame for the house fire.Storms crisscrossed the Triangle and ominous clouds followed Eyewitness News crews all over.Chapel Hill Fire Department said their investigators need to determine the cause of a fire on Carr Street."Basically I heard a giant bang and it sounded like someone threw a flashbang into my house," said Dylan Jarrell. "All my lights went out and I saw a spark come outside my window."Jarrell was home when he heard a bang, ran out and saw half his house on fire. Luckily the home is walking distance from Chapel Hill's Fire Station on North Columbia Street.