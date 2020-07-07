Pedestrian killed in Harnett County crash

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in Harnett County Tuesday morning.Emergency crews responded to the area of Jim Christian Road and US Highway 421 after hearing a person was hit. ABC11 crews on the scene learned the pedestrian was declared dead shortly after authorities arrived.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the scene along with Harnett County authorities. Jim Christian Road is closed in both directions near the US 421 intersection during the investigation.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.