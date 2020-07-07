Traffic

Pedestrian killed in Harnett County crash

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in Harnett County Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Jim Christian Road and US Highway 421 after hearing a person was hit. ABC11 crews on the scene learned the pedestrian was declared dead shortly after authorities arrived.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the scene along with Harnett County authorities. Jim Christian Road is closed in both directions near the US 421 intersection during the investigation.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlillingtonpedestrian struckpedestrian killedtraffic accidentpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2nd Wake County camp reports COVID-19 exposure
Salisbury Confederate monument removed
2 former Fayetteville COVID-19 patients speak on recovery months later
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your smartphone?
Cooper vetoes bill that would make autopsy results confidential
Man charged in altercation with BLM protester in Chapel Hill
Family remembers grandmother killed by celebratory July 4 gunfire
Show More
Wake motorcycle club plan birthday parade for toddler battling leukemia
Future teachers more likely to view Black kids as angry: study
Pat Mahomes agrees to 10-year, $503 million extension
SC man charged in shooting death of Fayetteville 4-year-old
Experts push Advanced Directives as hospitalizations soar, 2nd wave looms
More TOP STORIES News