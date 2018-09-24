ABC11 TOGETHER

List of items the food bank still needs for Hurricane Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina still needs various items to send to Hurricane Florence victims in the eastern part of our state.

On Monday afternoon, officials with the food bank said there is an urgent need for ready-to-eat food, hygiene items and cleaning supplies since many residents are back in their homes and picking up the pieces.

"They lost things like sanitary products, soaps, things for showers. They lost toilet paper that they may have stocked, paper towels that are great for cleaning, cleaning products that maybe they wouldn't normally keep in their home but now need to be able to clean up after floodwaters." Jessica Whichard with the food bank told ABC11.

I-95 reopens after flooding from Florence
Flooding in the southeastern part of North Carolina remains an issue days after Hurricane Florence moved across the Carolinas.


A fleet of about 30 big rigs have already gone out to collect donations and those items have been unloaded at the food bank facility and shipped back out to its branches throughout eastern North Carolina.

One thing the food bank does not need at this time is bottled water.

"We were still kind of continuing that extra need when Hurricane Florence hit and it hit a lot of the same communities," Whichard added.

If you wish to donate online, click here.

For more on how you can help Hurricane Florence victims, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc11 togetherhurricanehurricane florenceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
USO Gala set for October 6th
Operation Save A Life kicks off October 3
La Fiesta 2018
Florence: List of area shelters, emergency operations centers open
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Governor Cooper says I-40 has reopened throughout NC after Florence flooding
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Baby dies in Chicago house fire day after parents married
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Amazon, Whole Foods expand grocery delivery service to Raleigh
Show More
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Raleigh hosts La Fiesta del Pueblo
Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise
More News