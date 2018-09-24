List of items the food bank still needs for Hurricane Florence victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina still needs various items to send to Hurricane Florence victims in the eastern part of our state.
On Monday afternoon, officials with the food bank said there is an urgent need for ready-to-eat food, hygiene items and cleaning supplies since many residents are back in their homes and picking up the pieces.
"They lost things like sanitary products, soaps, things for showers. They lost toilet paper that they may have stocked, paper towels that are great for cleaning, cleaning products that maybe they wouldn't normally keep in their home but now need to be able to clean up after floodwaters." Jessica Whichard with the food bank told ABC11.
A fleet of about 30 big rigs have already gone out to collect donations and those items have been unloaded at the food bank facility and shipped back out to its branches throughout eastern North Carolina.
One thing the food bank does not need at this time is bottled water.
"We were still kind of continuing that extra need when Hurricane Florence hit and it hit a lot of the same communities," Whichard added.
