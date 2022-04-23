Halifax County murder suspect caught after manhunt

LITTLETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Littleton Police said a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier in the week has been taken into custody.

A manhunt had been underway for Jamazia Syheim Tillery. Tillery was arrested Friday.

The homicide happened Monday on Little Drive.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals assisted with the effort.


