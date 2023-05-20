Hillsborough Street businesses hoping to maintain strong start, avoid summer slowdown

Data shared by the non-profit organization Live It Up Hillsborough showed prepared food and beverage sales in the first three months were all higher than the same period a year prior, with more than a million-dollar difference in January alone.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For businesses along Hillsborough Street, there's no replacing the more than 40,000 NC State students, faculty, and staff, most of whom depart campus over the summer. However, they're hoping a strong first quarter will carry over and help avoid the typical drop in sales.

Data shared by the non-profit organization Live It Up Hillsborough showed prepared food and beverage sales in the first three months were all higher than the same period a year prior, with more than a million-dollar difference in January alone. March was a record-breaking month for tax collections both on Hillsborough Street and in Wake County.

"A lot of these groups during the actual school year, we don't have the space. We're busy all the time, and I don't have the (event) space, I can't put them in there. During the summer (we do). I have a rehearsal dinner tonight," said Todd Chriscoe, the Operating Manager for Mitch's Tavern.

Chriscoe, an NC State alum, was part of a group that purchased the long-time watering hole last year.

"We didn't want to see another Hillsborough Street business go by the wayside," Chriscoe said.

He said sales dipped 30% over the summer, as they shift marketing efforts to try and attract a different clientele. Expanding that reach is part of Live It Up Hillsborough's mission.

"We have special events. This summer we're having our $4 Food Walk every Wednesday evening again to attract people here," said President and CEO Jeff Murison.

Murison pointed to beautification efforts and the addition of public art as other avenues to attract people. He added specially-designated pick-up spots, a carryover from the pandemic, that remains popular.

"Residents that used to say 'I might not go over there because of the parking' are now saying it's so much easier to park here, it's so much easier to come over, get food, grab it, take it home," said Murison.

Chriscoe said the city's growing popularity has also helped foot traffic towards the area.

"Raleigh with all the concerts and events we have going on during the summer, Raleigh has turned into a destination. So these students will come back on the weekends, they'll bring their friends," Chriscoe said.

Another shift: the layout of Hillsborough Street, with new developments keeping people nearby, even when school is out of session.

"During the summer, during the holiday season, we're putting extra effort into (marketing) because those are the slower times. But honestly, these days, students have year-long leases, the buildings are fully occupied, so it's a little less of an issue," said Murison.

Live It Up Hillsborough reports there has been $399 million of direct investment in the district since 2016.

"Since Hillsborough Street was re-done roughly five years ago, the streets were re-paved, the sidewalks were re-done, the lighting was re-done, it's safe, it's brightly lit at night. The Hillsborough Street Community Corporation has security people roaming at night, the Raleigh Police Department has done a really good job," Chriscoe added.

Even the "slower" periods can have upside, with locals like Valerie Clem-Brown taking advantage of the quieter streets.

"In the summer, I do miss the students and the vibrancy that they bring. But it is nice every once in a while to walk in and take my time," Clem-Brown said.