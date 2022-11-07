Election Results NC | Midterm Election 2022 results across the Triangle

While families enjoy a spring like November Sunday in Moore Square, some people look forward to voting on Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election night is just hours away and when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday across the Triangle, you can count on ABC11 to have the results as soon as they are released.

Where you're in the Triangle at home, at a watch party or the beach-bookmark this page to get real-time midterm Election Day results on ABC11.

On election night, ABC11 Eyewitness News will bring you local, state and national news updates with our Midterm 2022 Election Special on our live stream channels from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. In addition, live updates will be provided throughout the night during the ABC News live coverage.

10 things to expect on Midterm Election Day in North Carolina

