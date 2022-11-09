Vote 2022 | After hard-fought battle, Budd, Beasley await U.S. Senate results

Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley are vying to take the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The most-talked-about race in the state is undoubtedly the battle for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

Republican Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley have run a high-stakes competitive race for the Senate, and now they sit and await the results.

Budd' cast his vote earlier Tuesday in Davie County and will be gathered with supporters this evening in Winston-Salem.

His campaign seemed very optimistic about where the trends are.

A win for Budd would mean a further turn to the right for North Carolina. According to the conservative policy group Heritage Action, Budd has a 98% rating on its scoreboard, which measures how conservative members of Congress are.

In comparison, Burr has a score of 61%.

"I think people are responding well to Ted Budd's message of helping get America back to work again, helping to get the economy up and running again," said Jonathan Felts, Budd's campaign manager. "We've been in recession now thanks to (President) Joe Biden and we have to get folks to work."

Beasley, meanwhile, was watching the results with supporters at a hotel in Raleigh. She's hoping to make history as the state's first Black U.S. senator.

Beasley, who previously served as chief justice on North Carolina's Supreme Court, toured polling locations in Fayetteville earlier Tuesday, hoping to reach voters and make that final push.

