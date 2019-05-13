Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty to assault of Kyron Hinton during 2018 arrest

Cameron Broadwell was accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during his arrest in April 2018.
Broadwell was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months.
WCSO Deputy Cameron Broadwell breaks down and starts crying while pleading guilty in #KyronHinton case. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KQBwLAxR6A— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
“He has given up his career.” Wake Deputy Cameron Broadwell will be sentencing shortly for failing to follow policy in #KyronHinton case. Broadwell did strike a plea deal. There is video of him unleashing a K-9 on Hinton. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qDrtqEjAmR— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
Judge hands down sentence in Cameron Broadwell case. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/njbwGMB4Zi— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
Dash cam video released last year showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.
Several witnesses, including Candis Cox, said they saw Hinton standing in the road with what appeared to be a gun.
Before his death, Hinton admitted he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.
During Friday's testimony, Raleigh police officers said they were calmly talking with Hinton when Broadwell arrived with his K-9.
They said Broadwell didn't consult them before yelling orders at Hinton, who didn't respond.
Seconds later, they said the deputy released the dog.
Officer J.W. Gomes told the prosecutor he felt Hinton was not an immediate threat, adding that Broadwell was not justified in letting the dog loose.