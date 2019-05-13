Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty to assault of Kyron Hinton during 2018 arrest

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell pleaded guilty in court Monday for the assault of Kyron Hinton during an April 2018 arrest.

Cameron Broadwell was accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during his arrest in April 2018.

Broadwell was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months.






Dash cam video released last year showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.

Raleigh Police dashcam from April 5th



Several witnesses, including Candis Cox, said they saw Hinton standing in the road with what appeared to be a gun.

Before his death, Hinton admitted he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.
During Friday's testimony, Raleigh police officers said they were calmly talking with Hinton when Broadwell arrived with his K-9.

They said Broadwell didn't consult them before yelling orders at Hinton, who didn't respond.

Seconds later, they said the deputy released the dog.

Officer J.W. Gomes told the prosecutor he felt Hinton was not an immediate threat, adding that Broadwell was not justified in letting the dog loose.
