Kyron Hinton, Raleigh man beaten by officers during arrest, files lawsuit against Wake County Sheriff's Office, deputy

EMBED </>More Videos

The man allegedly beaten by law enforcement in Wake County is now suing the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the deputy accused of assaulting him.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Kyron Hinton, the man beaten by law enforcement in Wake County, has filed another lawsuit.

In April, dash cam video released showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.

EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh Police dashcam from April 5th


View all body cam of the confrontation

After filing a civil lawsuit against the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in July, he is now suing the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the deputy accused of assaulting him.

Deputy Cameron Broadwell, and state troopers Tabitha Davis and Trooper Michael Blake, have been accused of assaulting Hinton during an arrest on April 3.

According to the previous lawsuit, one trooper and three Raleigh police officers who were first on the scene had determined that Hinton was not armed and was not a threat.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Several drivers had called 911 to say that Hinton was standing in the turn lane yelling and holding a gun.

Hinton admited he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.

"I'm definitely excited about the outcome about the indictments of the officers," Hinton told ABC11 during a previous interview. "I do say thank you to the DA and everyone who helped in the investigation ... we're going to press forward for absolute justice, which would be a conviction."

ABC11 has reached out to the sheriff's office but officials have yet to comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultlawsuitofficer chargeddashboard camerasdashcam videopolice brutalitywake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Woman fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Trooper: Driver looks at GPS, knocks down power lines on I-95
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Raleigh Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Western Blvd
Firefighters feed fish after family forced to evacuate during fire
Pedestrians injured in crash outside parliament in London
Show More
Orange Rural firefighter dies in line of duty
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Wake County man sentenced for illegally voting in U.S. elections
WCPSS fighting 'astonishing' nurse-to-student ratio
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
More News