RALEIGH (WTVD) --Kyron Hinton, the man beaten by law enforcement in Wake County, has filed another lawsuit.
In April, dash cam video released showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.
After filing a civil lawsuit against the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in July, he is now suing the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the deputy accused of assaulting him.
Deputy Cameron Broadwell, and state troopers Tabitha Davis and Trooper Michael Blake, have been accused of assaulting Hinton during an arrest on April 3.
According to the previous lawsuit, one trooper and three Raleigh police officers who were first on the scene had determined that Hinton was not armed and was not a threat.
Several drivers had called 911 to say that Hinton was standing in the turn lane yelling and holding a gun.
Hinton admited he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.
"I'm definitely excited about the outcome about the indictments of the officers," Hinton told ABC11 during a previous interview. "I do say thank you to the DA and everyone who helped in the investigation ... we're going to press forward for absolute justice, which would be a conviction."
ABC11 has reached out to the sheriff's office but officials have yet to comment.