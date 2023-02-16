2023 LIVE's After Oscar Show, Hollywood Getaway For Two local sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a Hollywood three-day/two-night getaway for two, with VIP seats and reception at LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 13, 2023!

Enter for your chance to win a Hollywood getaway for two!

Sweepstakes will be live from Thursday, February 16 from 12:00pm ET through Wednesday, February 22 at 11:59 pm ET.

Register here or on the sweepstakes entry page.

Prizes

The Prize consists of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to Los Angeles, CA to attend LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 13, 2023. Prize includes:

- Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and Los Angeles, CA (exact flights, schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion).

- Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy);

- Local ground transportation in Los Angeles, CA as determined by Sponsor;

- Two (2) VIP seats at LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 13, 2023, and admissions to a special Sweepstakes winners' reception; and

- A $250 prepaid gift card.

To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/ The winner will be selected on or around Thursday, February 23, 2023.