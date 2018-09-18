Local radio station partners with ABC11 for the Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

The WKML and ABC11 Hurricane Florence Relief Drive is underway. This is a massive relief effort with numerous ways to give to those impacted by Hurricane Florence. ABC11 is partnering with WKML 95.7 in Fayetteville, NC to spread the word to listeners.Listen through out the day for updates.The Beasley Media Group is a partner with ABC11 and is now helping in the relief effort as well. They want everyone to be able to give whatever they can. Food, money, supplies, pet supplies, clothing etc.Overnight, more than 15,000 people sought refuge in more than 150 Red Cross and community shelters across the impacted region.This includes at least 14,200 people in 137 shelters in North Carolina, and 819 people in 9 shelters in South Carolina.Working with partners, the Red Cross has served 150,700 meals and snacks.About 3,000 Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country have been mobilized to help shelter, feed and support people affected by Florence.The Red Cross is mobilizing more than 130 emergency response vehicles and more than 70 trailers of equipment and supplies, including ready-to-eat meals and enough cots and blankets for more than 100,000 people.Volunteer mental health and health services professionals have provided some 5,500 contacts to provide support and care to evacuees.We've distributed more than 2,000 relief items like diapers and comfort kits that contain deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items for people forced from their homes.We're also working with the Southern Baptists to deploy multiple field kitchens that can together produce 170,000 meals per day.Since September 11, more than 4.3 million weather alerts have been sent through Red Cross apps to help people make lifesaving decisions.More than 170 blood drives have been forced to cancel this week due to Hurricane Florence, resulting in over 4,600 uncollected blood and platelet donations.