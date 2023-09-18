Guaraxes brings Latina culture to life

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman is living the "American Dream" while following her passion.

Fatima Gutierrez came to the U.S. from El Salvador when she was 13-years-old with her mother. She didn't know English at the time.

Gutierrez has been interested in fashion for years, but said she needed to change her mindset when she hit college.

"I remember seeing my classmates getting internships with really cool brands, PR firms, and I always loved design and fashion," said Gutierrez. "I remember thinking to myself, 'why am I not able to get this internship because of my immigration status back then. So I decided to not think of myself as the victim, but to start a business."

Guaraxes made it big on social media, going viral during the pandemic.

Gutierrez started "Guaraxes," which is wordplay for huarache sandals. Its a brand based on Latina culture, but with a modern twist. Gutierrez works with Mexican artists to bring color and design to life.

Find more on Guaraxes here.