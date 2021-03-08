more in common

Celebrate International Women's Day With Stories of Strong Women From Across America

NEW YORK -- What do a midwife from Detroit, a teenage dog musher, and the first female brewmaster have in common? They're all challenging stereotypes and fighting for a better, more equal tomorrow.

In this episode, we highlight four incredible stories from all over America featuring females who are willing to be different, stand up for what they believe in, and invest in their communities to shape a stronger future for everyone.

In this episode of More in Common, we meet a young dog musher who is stepping up to lead the pack. Midwives fighting for equality in healthcare and childbirth. A master brewer taking beer to the next level. And a group of cannabis activists whose other habits may surprise you.

Join us as we celebrate women across the nation working to shape a safer, stronger future for everyone.


