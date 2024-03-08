Free International Women's Day Expo in Raleigh expected to bring nearly a thousand, possibly more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people are expected to converge on Downtown Raleigh on Saturday for a day of inspiration and celebration. An International Women's Day Expo is being held at the Raleigh Convention Center

The event is free and the head organizer says almost a thousand people have secured a ticket.

NC Courage President Francie Gottsegen is one panelist set to speak at Saturday's expo. She's planning to talk about her own experiences climbing in the ranks in the once predominately male-dominated sports world.

"I want them to walk away realizing if they work hard if they're persistent, believe in themselves, and really stand up for themselves - that they can reach the highest levels," said Gottsegen

There will be marking experts on hand to offer personalized help for folks trying to take their small business or career to the next level.

"It doesn't matter where you are in your career. It doesn't matter where you are in your business journey. Tomorrow, we can help any and everybody," said Marketing Strategist Allison Sanders. "It's really hard to find free marketing consulting services And if you come out tomorrow, you're going to get it."

The day of celebration comes as women particularly those working in the tech industry are finding support.

Last Friday in Durham, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that $92 million is heading to North Carolina to help minorities-owned tech start-ups get access to much-need capital.

CoWorking Cafe additionally ranked the Raleigh-Cary area as the second best place in the country for women in tech.

"It has been a wonderful surprise to see how much Raleigh is growing and becoming really a tech hub within the Southeast," said Carolina Women in Tech Raleigh Chair Emily Maxie. "Beating out San Francisco to be a place for women in tech to work - it's incredible and it's due to years and years of investment by different organizations and individuals in the community. I couldn't be prouder to be here."

There's another International Women's Day event taking place Friday night.

The Knightdale-Wake Forest Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is partnering with Wake Tech and hosting an event at the Raleigh campus. The gathering runs from 6:30-8:30 and is also free to the public.