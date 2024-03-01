VP Kamala Harris in Durham to discuss White House plan to invest millions in economy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Once again, North Carolina has a national spotlight on the political stage.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Durham later today with a focus on the economy.

Harris plans to talk about strengthening entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses. This means specifically focusing on Durham's historic Black Wall Street to help underserved entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

Harris will be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper during the noon hour for a public statement.

Cooper and Harris are expected to announce $32 million awarded through the State Small Business Credit Initiative to support historically underserved small businesses. The White House said this money is part of a push to get more investments, not just loans, to small business owners.

This is Harris' second trip to the state this year. In January, she visited a middle school in Charlotte and announced an additional $285 million in federal funding from the Safer Communities Act.

The visit is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America tour.

Ahead of Super Tuesday

The state is getting visits from other major political players in the presidential race days before Super Tuesday.

Then, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump will be in Greensboro for a 'Get Out the Vote' rally. He is speaking at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

On that same day, Republican candidate Nikki Haley will be in Raleigh for a rally. She is trailing behind Trump in the polls.

But, she is vowing to stay in the race through Super Tuesday next week when North Carolina will host its primary election.

Saturday is the last day for early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary election.