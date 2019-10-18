teacher

Classroom Surprise Leaves Students with a Lesson in Giving

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Nely Ceja's TK classes and English language learners got a lesson in giving when the Helpful Honda people came to their class to bring them the STEM tools they needed. Nely described the experience as life changing for her students as second language learners. These young minds were so excited to have brand new STEM related tools to aid in their learning! This life changing experience is one of the many ways the Helpful Honda people support the Southern California Community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelestech giftsschoolteacherhonda
TEACHER
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
NC high school assistant principal accused of having sex with student
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
NC State professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
Police identify man killed, woman injured in shooting at Cary hotel
Man dead, another man arrested in Four Oaks shooting
Historic site director stole $170K, didn't have background check
Man shot outside of Cross Creek Mall in Road Rage incident
Show More
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
More TOP STORIES News