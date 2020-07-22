localish

Community-run garden grows food for those in need

By Yukare Nakayama
GLENCOE, Ill. -- Through a bike path in the North Shore community of Glencoe, a community garden is helping feed those in need while practicing environmental mindfulness.

The Glencoe Community Garden, a 5,000-square-foot mini-farm, produces approximately 3,000 pounds of fresh produce each season. The garden partners with social service agencies to help feed underserved community members.

The farm, which is in its ninth season, all started after the congregation of Am Shalom asked four of its members, Jim Goodman, Sheila Newman, Vivian Nitzberg, and Schroeder, to build a project that would serve the community. It was built, and continues to be cared for by volunteers.

"We see ourselves as an environmentally aware and friendly place that grows food for people in need and that encourages volunteers to come to join us build community," said Nina Schroeder, one of the founders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glencoegardeningall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Farmer builds robots for Star Wars and Disney!
Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2,140 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Why are face masks so controversial amid a pandemic?
NC man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder
3 arrested in connection with murder of Florida fishing group
UNC housekeepers rally for COVID-19 safety before students return
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic
Hoke County 'virtual tour' gives peek at what schools will look like
Show More
Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' push
Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, lingering symptoms
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
Officer charged for pepper spraying BLM protesters
An inside look at NC State's COVID-19 preps on campus
More TOP STORIES News