Couples Tying the Knot Despite COVID-19 Challenges

New York, NY. -- The COVID-19 crisis has had a major impact on romantic relationships around the world. Many couples getting married this year have put plans on hold. But Localish producer Jessica Lugo has found a way to keep the planning gears in motion even during the quarantine.This Houston couple won't let Covid-19 stop them from saying "I do"! Their entire town came out to wish them well after their physical distance nuptials.If you've ever planned a wedding you know it's all about the flowers. But what happens to all those flowers after the big day? Floral designer Lewis Miller has been using them to bring joy to New Yorkers at the epicenter of the pandemic.The closure of bars and restaurants has brought traditional dating to a screeching halt, but these two New Yorkers have embraced technology to help others find love.