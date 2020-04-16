Couples Tying the Knot Despite COVID-19 Challenges

New York, NY. -- The COVID-19 crisis has had a major impact on romantic relationships around the world. Many couples getting married this year have put plans on hold. But Localish producer Jessica Lugo has found a way to keep the planning gears in motion even during the quarantine.

This Houston couple won't let Covid-19 stop them from saying "I do"! Their entire town came out to wish them well after their physical distance nuptials.


If you've ever planned a wedding you know it's all about the flowers. But what happens to all those flowers after the big day? Floral designer Lewis Miller has been using them to bring joy to New Yorkers at the epicenter of the pandemic.

The closure of bars and restaurants has brought traditional dating to a screeching halt, but these two New Yorkers have embraced technology to help others find love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdatingwedding dressonline datingweddingswedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC cases reach 5,465, up 342 from Wednesday
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
Trump expected to ease social distancing guidelines
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Show More
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Michael Jordan talks documentary ahead of Sunday premiere
Free ABC11 printable activities for kids to do at home
Doctor beats COVID-19, returns to fight virus at hospital
More TOP STORIES News