Designer turns hobby into best-selling jewelry brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Crystal Haber first started designing jewelry and selling it on Etsy, it was more of a passion project than a full-time job. She had mostly worked in male-dominated industries like construction and oil & gas, and making jewelry in the evening was her creative outlet.

But as demand grew for her unique custom pieces, she turned what was once a hobby into a business, starting Kinsley Armelle inside her own home. The brand features all-natural, semi-precious stone designs, and no two pieces are exactly alike.

Five years after Kinsley Armelle started, the e-commerce brand now has its own corporate office space in Tomball, Texas, and sells to retailers worldwide.

