Dottie's Serenade Service provides sidewalk concerts for COVID-19 celebrations

Dottie Levine is a professional musician and music teacher, but both career endeavors have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So Dottie decided to start a new gig: sidewalk concerts for people you love.

It's a singing telegram with a little more panache. Levine is open to singing any song anywhere in Philadelphia and even a bit outside the city.

The service is meant to provide a little hope and joy to loved ones on their birthday, anniversary or if you just want to say hi during these difficult times.

Levine has a bunch of instruments and hits the road with a sign that provides a special message during the sidewalk concert.

Dottie's Serenade Service
