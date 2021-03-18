Egg-cellent! These two sisters have a startup hiding eggs across their entire neighborhood

By Elie Sokoloff
CHICAGO -- The night before Easter, Keely and Samantha McEnery will be driving around their neighborhood to hide candy and other treats for their community to discover.

The sisters, known as the Easter Eggers, are trying to help parents during this difficult time by taking this task off their plate. "For me, (Easter Eggers) stemmed from trying to take all the stress off the parents," says Samantha.


They fondly remember their own egg hunt growing up, which inspired their company. The sisters plan to take up to 100 orders from locals and are enlisting the help of friends to pull off this great Easter egg hunt!
