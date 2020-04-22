Coronavirus

Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'

LOS ANGELES -- Like many organizations, the scouting group Trail Life USA had to come up with alternative activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help families connect during forced isolation and physical distancing the group held its first 'National Backyard Campout.'

"I would say to everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," said Josh Potter, Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611.

"We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.

The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."

Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games. "I would say everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," says Potter.

www.traillifeusa.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartcoronavirussocal strongcoronavirus pandemicphotographycommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
CORONAVIRUS
Artist creates a coloring book with a powerful message.
NC State farmer, professor harvests solo to fight food insecurity
A marine scientist is teaching free online courses in ocean science.
Longtime Raleigh restaurant paying employees amid shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC receives 5% of requested PPE: emergency officials
Many wary of virus reopenings as some US states loosen rules
High commissions lead Raleigh restaurant to pull plug on Grubhub
Longtime Raleigh restaurant paying employees amid shutdown
Arrest made in March shooting death of NCCU student
3 Virginia children at the center of Amber Alert found safe
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Show More
Coronavirus unknowns: Some of the biggest unanswered questions
WEATHER: Severe storms expected Thursday
NC town hangs high school senior photos on banners
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
More TOP STORIES News